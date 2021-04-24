Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,958 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $423,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.18. 281,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.