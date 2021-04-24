AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0458 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and $415,701.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

