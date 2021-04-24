AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $5,729,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $595.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.49. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

