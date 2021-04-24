American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

