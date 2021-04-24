American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.02% of American Public Education worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

