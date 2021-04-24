American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

NYSE:AWK opened at $159.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

