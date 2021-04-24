Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

