Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.93 billion to $26.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

