AMLT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,033.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $80,033.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

