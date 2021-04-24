Amon (AMN) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $12,838.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00091380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00656654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.57 or 0.07564931 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

