Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $86,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $145.76. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

