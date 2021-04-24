Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $208.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.29 million and the lowest is $205.24 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $190.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.04 million to $894.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $922.87 million to $962.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.22 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock worth $1,094,400. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

