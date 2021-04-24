Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings per share of ($1.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

