Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

BIDU stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.34. Baidu has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

