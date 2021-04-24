Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

