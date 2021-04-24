Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 112,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,509. The company has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

