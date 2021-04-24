Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DHT reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHT by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Friday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

