Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DHT reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHT by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Friday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
