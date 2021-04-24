Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $413.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.50 million and the highest is $418.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

