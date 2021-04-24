Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $925.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

