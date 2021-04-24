Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

NYSE FND opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,629,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $322,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.