Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 690,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,275. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

