Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 114,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

