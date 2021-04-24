Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $25.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $111.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million.

HBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $265.91 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,875 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.