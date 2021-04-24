Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Replimune Group also posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,402. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Replimune Group by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $31.51 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.