Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $19.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.59 million, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $75.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.79 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.