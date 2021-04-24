Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

BXP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

