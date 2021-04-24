Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $971.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

