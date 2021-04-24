Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 558.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

