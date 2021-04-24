Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Garmin posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 620,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $141.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

