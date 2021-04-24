Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

