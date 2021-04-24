Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

HSIC stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

