Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Knowles posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

