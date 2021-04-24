Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $62.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $298.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

MCRI opened at $66.86 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.66.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

