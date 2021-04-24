Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

