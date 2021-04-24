Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $341.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.39 million to $345.30 million. National Instruments reported sales of $309.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NATI stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

