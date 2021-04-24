Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.67. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $443.71 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $445.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

