Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report sales of $583.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.10 million to $588.26 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $584.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $133.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 839.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

