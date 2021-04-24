Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.67 million and the lowest is $65.22 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

