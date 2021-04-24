Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of PLAN opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Anaplan by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

