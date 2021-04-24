Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and $20,199.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

