Anchor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.73 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $272.96 million and $3.73 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00009676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.07 or 0.01263888 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,614,674 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

