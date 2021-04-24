AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 769,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after acquiring an additional 675,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

