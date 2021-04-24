ANON Trading Up 112.4% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $69,330.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

