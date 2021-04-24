AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 65.5% Lower Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $16.71 million and $3.37 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

