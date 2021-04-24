AntiMatter Reaches Market Cap of $19.70 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

