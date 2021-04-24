Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Achieves $32.00 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $304,772.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.31 or 0.01017898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,331.37 or 1.00590978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00606597 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

