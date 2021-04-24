Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. Aperam has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.5166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

