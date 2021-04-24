API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.06 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. API3 has a total market cap of $89.06 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00012702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.24 or 0.07738402 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

