apM Coin (APM) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $171,241.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.