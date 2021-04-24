Apollo Currency Market Cap Tops $120.84 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $120.84 million and $15.84 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00296809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

